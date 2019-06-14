Local
Man accused of fatally shooting his reported brother turns himself in in Durham
Durham mayor, police chief address violent crime in city
An Enfield man turned himself in to police Thursday after being indicted on a charge of killing his brother.
Jemazze Britt, 20, of Enfield was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and discharging a weapon into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, according to Durham police.
He is accused of fatally shooting Jenorye Zequan Britt, 20, also of Enfield, police said. Spectrum News reports the men were brothers. The News & Observer has asked police for more details in the case.
The shooting occurred shortly after 12:15 p.m. March 30 in the 1700 block of Palmer Street. Officers found Britt dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
There were 20 homicides in Durham as of June 8, according to the Durham Police Department’s website. That compares to 12 by that time last year and eight the year before that.
All told, reported violent crime in Durham this year was up nearly 16.6% as of June 8, with increases in every category: aggravated assault, robbery, rape and homicide.
