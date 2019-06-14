Veteran Durham cop arrested for showing old badge during traffic stop, police say

Charles Burroughs CCBI

A veteran Durham police investigator who resigned last month was charged with impersonating a police officer Thursday when he showed his old badge to a Wake Forest officer who stopped him, police said.





Charles DeWayne Burroughs, 44, was stopped on Capital Boulevard Thursday, according to a Wake Forest Police Department news release.

Burroughs told the officer he was an officer in Durham and presented a Durham Police Department badge, the release says. After some investigation, it was determined Burroughs was no longer a police officer in Durham or anywhere else, authorities said.

Burroughs was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and driving while license revoked, police say. He was taken to the Wake County jail, according to the release.

Burroughs joined the Durham Police Department in 1998 and was making $73,144 a year when he resigned May 23, according to public records requested by The News & Observer.

“Our department is looking into why he still had a badge,” spokeswoman Kammie Michael said by email Friday afternoon.

Staff writer Mark Schultz contributed to this report.