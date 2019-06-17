Durham County identifies 2nd location of potential measles exposure

MMR vaccine is safe, effective American Academy of Pediatrics says Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson—a pediatrician, mother and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics—offer some answers about the safety and efficacy of the MMR vaccine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson—a pediatrician, mother and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics—offer some answers about the safety and efficacy of the MMR vaccine.

Durham County is investigating a possible case of measles.

A preschool, as well as a coffee shop, were identified Monday by Durham County health officials as sites where exposure to the highly contagious disease may have occurred last week.

County health officials are expecting to receive the follow-up results later this week of a person who has been tested for measles, Durham County Medical Director Arlene Seña said during a press conference Monday.

“We are dealing with a possible case of measles that needs to be confirmed,” she said. “But I cannot speculate on the results of that test.”

A preliminary test for the disease was positive, but Seña said the follow-up test was necessary to make the diagnosis definitive. The preliminary test is sensitive to the disease as well as to the antibodies present in a person vaccinated for measles, she said.

North Carolina has no confirmed cases of measles currently, the Seña said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Durham County Department of Public Health is informing the public of a possible case of measles because there may have been exposures in the community,” county officials said in a news release.





However someone with a possible case may potentially have infected others from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June, 10, while at Bean Traders at 105 W. N.C. 54 in Durham, the weekend release said.





People who were at Bean Trader during this time and have not been vaccinated against measles or are immunocompromised or pregnant are urged to call the health department today at 919-560-HELP.

Subsequent exposure may have occurred at The Goddard School of Durham, officials said Monday. The preschool is located at 5300 Fayetteville St. in Durham.

Preschool officials sent a letter to parents Saturday saying one child with a possible case of measles was present on June 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., ABC11 reported.

County health officials are reviewing the immunization records for workers at the coffee shop and for the workers and children at the daycare, Sena said.

There is no ongoing risk for the public who visited the business at other times or who want to visit Bean Traders or The Goddard Schools now or in the future, the Seña said.

Here is information about measles from the news release.

Measles is preventable through safe and effective measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The highly contagious illness spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with secretions from the nose, mouth and throat of an infected person. Symptoms usually appear in two stages.





In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery, red eyes and a cough.

The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.

Worried about exposure?

If you think you or your children may have been exposed, health officials advise, based on the date of exposure, to look for any of the symptoms up through July 1.

If you develop fever, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough, please stay at home and do not expose others.

If within three to seven days you develop a rash or you develop any severe symptoms, please call your primary health care provider immediately to discuss further care.

It is very important that you call prior to going to the office or to an emergency room so that you do not expose others.