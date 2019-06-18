Raleigh woman charged with killing a rabbit by starvation, police say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A Raleigh woman is accused of starving a rabbit to death, the city’s police say.

Patricia Arely Irias, 43, is charged with cruelty to animals and killing an animal by starvation, Wake County court records show. She was arrested Sunday.

Irias in May 2018 didn’t “provide adequate water and food resulting in the death” of a rabbit, police say.

She was released Monday on bond, and her next court date is scheduled for July 8, according to the county jail and clerk of court offices.

