Raleigh woman charged with killing a rabbit by starvation, police say
A Raleigh woman is accused of starving a rabbit to death, the city’s police say.
Patricia Arely Irias, 43, is charged with cruelty to animals and killing an animal by starvation, Wake County court records show. She was arrested Sunday.
Irias in May 2018 didn’t “provide adequate water and food resulting in the death” of a rabbit, police say.
She was released Monday on bond, and her next court date is scheduled for July 8, according to the county jail and clerk of court offices.
