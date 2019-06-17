Fuquay-Varina woman killed in wrong-way collision on I-40, Raleigh police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating a head-on, wrong-way collision on Interstate 40 Monday that left a woman dead.

The driver of a 2007 BMW, Ronald M. Debnam of Raleigh, drove onto I-40 West from the west exit ramp at Rock Quarry Road at about noon and began traveling the wrong way, according to an accident report released Monday night.

The BMW struck a 2005 Suzuki head on, the report said. The driver of the Suzuki, Ana E. Castellanos of Fuquay-Varina, died from her injuries, the report said.

“It is suspected that Driver 1 (Debnam) was suffering from medical issues,” the report said.

The report did not provide information on any injuries that Debnam may have suffered and did not list either driver’s age.

It said the BMW was traveling at 25 mph and the Suzuki at 60 mph when they collided.

No charges had been filed as of Monday night.