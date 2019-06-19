Raleigh police seek white Nissan Rogue linked to 2018 homicide, warrants say

RPD Investigates: The unsolved homicide of Vernon Jefferys Raleigh Police created a video to solicit tips on the investigation into the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in February 2018 near downtown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh Police created a video to solicit tips on the investigation into the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in February 2018 near downtown.

Investigators in Raleigh are looking for a sports utility vehicle that may be connected to a year-old unsolved home invasion and homicide.

Raleigh police have identified a white Nissan Rogue seen on surveillance video around the time Veron Jefferys was shot and killed in February 2018, according to search warrants released Wednesday.

The video shows two men getting out of the car, which was in a parking lot at 420 Hill St., near St. Augustine’s University, while the driver remains, police say. They are seen walking to a cut-through leading Jefferys’ residence before running back about 10 minutes later and driving off, a warrant says.

Two cameras recorded the suspect vehicle drive by the location before the shooting, according to the warrant.

Police have asked Google to provide information about mobile device accounts that were in the vicinity when the shooting occurred. Police say this information could identify potential suspects or witnesses, according to the warrants.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of Bakers Grove Way about 10:35 p.m., The News & Observer previously reported.

When officers arrived, they found Jefferys, 43, dead at the scene, investigators say.

The warrants say a two men entered Jefferys’ residence and held him at gunpoint along with his wife and child. After searching the residences, the suspects forced Jefferys outside where he was shot and killed, the warrant says.

One suspect was described as a black male, about six feet tall with short dreadlocks and wearing a ski mask. The second suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, about 5-foot-8 and having close-cropped hair, according to investigators.

Raleigh police released a video in March about the homicide investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information that might assist the investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers 919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.



