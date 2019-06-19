Bouncer fatally shot at Raleigh party hall was trying to break up fight, police say

North Raleigh shooting leaves man dead, police say Raleigh police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Capital Boulevard. When investigators arrived, they found Dana Lee Hopkins, who had been shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Capital Boulevard. When investigators arrived, they found Dana Lee Hopkins, who had been shot.

Police in Raleigh say a man shot and killed earlier this month was working at a party when a brawl started.

Dana Lee Hopkins was working as a bouncer June 7 inside a rental hall at 3632 Capital Blvd., when he tried to break up the fight and get the combatants to leave, police say. He was shot and later died at the hospital from his injuries, police say.

Witnesses told police shots were fired inside the building and more were fired outside, according to search warrants released Wednesday.

Investigators found blood inside the entrance of the building, the warrants say.

Hopkins was transported to WakeMed, where he died, police say.

While police were at the hospital, two more people with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicles, they say.

Raleigh police arrested Taelyn Ladarius Jiggetts the next day in connection with the shooting. He was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, police say.

A neighboring business and at least two cars and a van in the parking lot were struck by gunfire, the warrants say.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.