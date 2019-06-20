2 charged after taxi driver killing were out of prison less than a year, records show

Police investigating homicide after body found in taxi Garner police are investigating a homicide after finding a body inside a taxi on Poole Drive early Thursday. June 13, 2019. The body was discovered at 4:50 a.m., police said. Poole Drive sits off Aversboro Road near South Garner Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garner police are investigating a homicide after finding a body inside a taxi on Poole Drive early Thursday. June 13, 2019. The body was discovered at 4:50 a.m., police said. Poole Drive sits off Aversboro Road near South Garner Park.

Two Raleigh men charged after a taxi driver was found fatally shot last week had been released from prison within the past year, state records show.

Javonta Lakeith Williams is charged with murder in the killing of Elhadji Mansour Seck.

He and Quinn Louis Giles are also accused of trying to steal $100 from Seck, whose body was found June 13 on Poole Drive in Garner, according to police records released Wednesday.

Seck worked for Amigo Taxi, and his body was found in a cab, police say.

Williams was released from prison in April after serving a four-year sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon and speeding to elude arrest, N.C. Department of Public Safety records show.

The conviction came after a man with Williams’ name and birthdate was charged in 2014 with robbing Durham pizza delivery drivers.

Giles was last in prison November 2017 to June 2018 on Wake County convictions of larceny and carrying a concealed weapon, according to state records. His parole ended last month.





In addition to Williams’ murder charge, he and Giles are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, Wake County records show.