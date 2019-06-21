Raleigh’s Wade Avenue closes to fix a water main. Here are some alternate routes.

Wade Avenue in Raleigh is closed because of water main break Wade Avenue in Raleigh, N.C., is closed because of a water main break on Friday, June 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wade Avenue in Raleigh, N.C., is closed because of a water main break on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Traffic on a major Raleigh thoroughfare is being redirected Friday afternoon while a water main is repaired.

Raleigh police say a section of Wade Avenue west of downtown near the Ridgewood Shopping Center was closed to traffic shortly after noon.

Aerial video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed where water had flowed across the street between Faircloth Street and Dogwood Lane.

Repairs are underway, according to a tweet by Sustainable Raleigh, the city’s social media account for public utilities and storm water management. An earlier tweet said Wade Avenue will likely be closed through the evening and offered no estimated time for reopening.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aaaaand it's isolated and stopped. Now we'll start excavating to repair the line and then repaving can start. pic.twitter.com/Vqoci5rkgg — Sustainable Raleigh (@SustainableRAL) June 21, 2019

Drivers leaving or coming into downtown Raleigh may want to consider alternate routes to avoid the area:

▪ West on Western Boulevard or Hillsborough Street to the Beltline.

▪ North on Capital Boulevard to the Beltline.

▪ South on Saunders Street to the Beltline.