Woman arrested after ramming into animal control truck several times, deputies say

Lisa Bryant Orange County Sheriff's Office

A woman in Hillsborough has been arrested after deputies say she rammed her truck into an Orange County animal control truck several times.





Orange County deputies arrested Lisa Ann Bryant in connection with the incident, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Animal control officers went to Bryant’s residence on Jay Circle to seize a dog believed to have bitten a child last week, the release says.

Bryant, 49, got into her truck and attempted to leave her driveway. She was ordered to stop by a deputy, investigators say. When she did not, the deputy reached into the truck, attempting unsuccessfully to turn it off.

Bryant continued down the driveway, where she rammed into the animal control truck several times, attempting to move it out of her way, investigators say.

After a second deputy arrived, Bryant was arrested, the release says.

She then complained of chest pains. She was taken to the UNC Hospital in Hillsborough, where she was treated and released, investigators say.

Bryant, who subsequently was taken to the Orange County jail under a $1,000 secured bail, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, a felony, the release says. She was also charged with resisting a public officer and injury to personal property in excess of $200.

Bryant’s first court appearance is Monday at 2 pm.