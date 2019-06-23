Local
Police investigating a pedestrian death in North Durham
Officials on Sunday are continuing to investigate an overnight vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead, a Durham police department news release said.
Someone driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 northbound struck a man who was attempting to cross North Roxboro Street near Avondale Avenue, police said in the release. The pedestrian, whom police said was running eastbound across the road, was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision happened late Saturday night, shortly before midnight.
Neither the pedestrian nor the driver have been identified yet.
A preliminary investigation determined that neither excessive speed nor impairment appeared to factor into the collision, police said in the release.
In a statement, police requested anyone with information call Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
