Local
Driver charged after crashing at pizza shop on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
Driver crashes into Lilly’s Pizza in Raleigh
A 20-year-old woman is accused of crashing a car at a Raleigh pizza shop, injuring two people, the city’s police say.
Police say Cassidy Lori Stone was driving near Lilly’s Pizza on Glenwood Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she went onto a sidewalk and the restaurant’s patio, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Stone, of Raleigh, is charged with driving while impaired, Wake County court records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments