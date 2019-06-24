Local

Driver charged after crashing at pizza shop on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say

Driver crashes into Lilly’s Pizza in Raleigh

A 20-year-old woman is accused of crashing a car at a Raleigh pizza shop, injuring two people, the city’s police say.

Police say Cassidy Lori Stone was driving near Lilly’s Pizza on Glenwood Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she went onto a sidewalk and the restaurant’s patio, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Stone, of Raleigh, is charged with driving while impaired, Wake County court records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

