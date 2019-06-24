Durham officer put on administrative leave after police respond to ‘juvenile in crisis’

image to accompany breaking news

A Durham officer has been placed on administrative duty while officials investigate her actions involving a juvenile in crisis, according to police.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Alston Avenue to assist with a child in crisis, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

A routine supervisory review led to officials initiating an administrative investigation into the incident “to ensure that all policies and procedures were followed,” the release states.

Lauren Maidment, an officer since July 2016, has been place on administrative duty while the internal investigation is conducted, the release states

WRAL reported that Maidment is accused of assaulting an 11-year-old.

No charges have been filed, and police can’t provide specific details since the matter involves a juvenile, the release states.