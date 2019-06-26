Worker electrocuted at Lead Mine Elementary School in Raleigh

Worker electrocuted at Raleigh’s Lead Mine Elementary School A worker was killed by electrocution at Lead Mine Elementary School in Raleigh in Wake County on June 26, 2019, as reported by our media partner, ABC11 News. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A worker was killed by electrocution at Lead Mine Elementary School in Raleigh in Wake County on June 26, 2019, as reported by our media partner, ABC11 News.

A worker was electrocuted and killed at a Raleigh elementary school Wednesday, according to state authorities.

The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating the fatal incident, according to Delores Quesenberry, director of communications for the department. The incident happened at Lead Mine Elementary School, at 8301 Old Lead Mine Road.





“We have limited details at this time, but based on preliminary information, the employee worked for Unique Environmental Energy Services Inc. and was working alone in the plant room when the accident happened,” she wrote in an email.

The employee was found by a coworker, she said.

Lead Mine Elementary School is closed for students for the summer and two staff members were at the school at the time of the incident, said Sara Clark, spokeswoman for the Wake County Public School System. The school employees were not injured, she said.

A person who picked up the phone for the Virginia-based company declined to comment.

One person was electrocuted in North Carolina in 2018, Quesenberry said.