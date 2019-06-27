Boys, one possibly 10, accused of trying to rob 3 at knifepoint near NC State in Raleigh

Police say boys tried to rob three near NC State campus Two boys on bicycles are accused of trying to rob three near Avent Ferry Road and Varsity Drive in Raleigh at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, police say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two boys on bicycles are accused of trying to rob three near Avent Ferry Road and Varsity Drive in Raleigh at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, police say.

Two boys on bicycles, one possibly as young as 10 years old, are accused of trying to rob three people near the N.C. State University campus, police say.

Police say the boys approached a group near Avent Ferry Road and Varsity Drive in Raleigh at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

They demanded money and one took out a knife, the university police department posted on its Facebook page.

The boy with the knife was described as a 14- to 15-year-old “light complexioned black male, 5’6” tall, with a short bushy haircut, wearing a multi-colored button down shirt and shorts,” according to police.

Police say the other suspect was described as a “10-year-old dark-complexioned black male, wearing a blue shirt and shorts, and shorter than 5’6.’”

Officers are looking for the boys, who were “last seen traveling towards centennial campus on BMX style bicycles,” according to the police department and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Anyone with information can call campus police at 919-515-3000.