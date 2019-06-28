Motorcyclist dies on interstate near Knightdale Boulevard

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Friday evening collision between multiple vehicles left a motorcycle driver dead on southbound Interstate 87 between Wendell and Knightdale, according to media reports.

The wreck occurred near the interchange of I-87, which also is US 264, and Wendell Falls Parkway, ABC11 reported. ABC11 is The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.

Around 5:50 p.m., emergency officials were clearing an unrelated incident near the interchange with Knightdale Boulevard when the driver of a motorcycle failed to stop for a car in front of the bike, state troopers told CBS17-WNCN. A third vehicle then hit the motorcyclist.

No additional information about the motorcyclist, the other drivers or any charges stemming from the wrecks was immediately available.

