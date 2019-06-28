Local

Motorcyclist dies on interstate near Knightdale Boulevard

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

A Friday evening collision between multiple vehicles left a motorcycle driver dead on southbound Interstate 87 between Wendell and Knightdale, according to media reports.

The wreck occurred near the interchange of I-87, which also is US 264, and Wendell Falls Parkway, ABC11 reported. ABC11 is The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.

Around 5:50 p.m., emergency officials were clearing an unrelated incident near the interchange with Knightdale Boulevard when the driver of a motorcycle failed to stop for a car in front of the bike, state troopers told CBS17-WNCN. A third vehicle then hit the motorcyclist.

No additional information about the motorcyclist, the other drivers or any charges stemming from the wrecks was immediately available.

Profile Image of Andrew Roman
Andrew Roman

Andrew Roman has been an editor, a copy editor, a designer and a producer for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He currently is part of a regional audience growth team for McClatchy publications in the Carolinas and has decades of journalism experience in four different states. Reach him at aroman@newsobserver.com or 919-829-4812.

  Comments  