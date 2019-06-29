Two kids rescued from the water in Raleigh and Durham

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

Two children nearly drowned in separate incidents Saturday in Raleigh and Durham, according to media reports.

One of the near drownings happened around 8 p.m. and involved a young child in Raleigh, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

The other happened at about 6 p.m. and involved a 10-year-old boy at an apartment complex in Durham, the station reported.

The 10-year-old was unconscious when he was pulled from a pool at the Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments on Bertland Avenue, WRAL reported. Other people had been in the pool with him, CBS17 reported, and one of them noticed he was face down in the water. The boy is in stable condition, ABC11 reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the later incident, CBS17 reported that a young boy was pulled out of a pool at the Village at Town Center on Wake Hills Lane in northeast Raleigh and taken to a hospital. The child is expected to fully recover, ABC11 reported.