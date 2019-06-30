Man found dead in Durham pond

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. (Originally published 7/31/2015) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. (Originally published 7/31/2015)

The Durham Police Department is investigating a drowning after a man was found dead Sunday morning in a pond behind a retirement community.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said the drowning was reported at 8:16 a.m.





WRAL reported that the pond is behind a senior living facility at 205 Emerald Pond Land.

On Saturday evening, emergency officials responded to at least two near drownings in the Triangle, The News & Observer reported.

A 10-year-old was pulled from a pool at the Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments on Bertland Avenue in Durham, WRAL reported.

Other people had been in the pool with him, CBS17 reported, and one of them noticed he was face down in the water. The boy is in stable condition, ABC11 reported, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Around 8 p.m. in Raleigh, a boy under the age of 5 was pulled out of a pool at the Village at Town Center on Wake Hills Lane in northeast Raleigh, ABC11 reported. The child was taken to a hospital, but is expected to fully recover.



