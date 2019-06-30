Water main break shuts down part of Raleigh’s Atlantic Avenue

A water main break on Atlantic Avenue on Sunday could result in the road being shut down from Whitaker Mill Road to Six Forks Road through Monday morning.

A Raleigh police spokesman said at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that the section could be shut down for 12 to 16 hours because of flooding and the road being unstable.

The official advised avoiding the area.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, initially reported a partial shutdown of the road as crews were on the way to the area around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.