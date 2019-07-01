Hundreds in Raleigh without power after weekend storms down lines, uproots trees

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Hundreds of Wake County residents were without electricity Monday morning after weekend storms brought down power lines and uprooted trees.

Severe thunderstorm warnings moved through the area Sunday evening, bringing threats of strong wind and penny-sized hail, the National Weather Service announced on Twitter.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Duke Energy’s website listed more than 600 power outages in Raleigh.

Storm damage was reported in southeast and eastern Raleigh, where a tree and power lines fell onto an occupied car, according to the service’s preliminary storm report.

Trees also fell onto homes and into streets, including along Poole Road, the report said.

The damage extended to Johnston County, where trees hit power lines near Clayton, according to the National Weather Service.