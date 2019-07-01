Convicted killer faces new murder charges after 3 shot dead in Burlington, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Durham man convicted of murder 10 years ago faces three new murder charges after police say they found three people shot to death Sunday night in Alamance County.

Hyquan Johan Parker, 26, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, the Burlington Police Department said on its Facebook page. He was arrested Monday.

Police responded to a Perry Circle apartment at about 8 p.m. Sunday and found three people who had fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Facebook post.

Those killed are Kaseem Devon Zinebalist Peterson, 27; Tyrone Brandon Nelson Jr., 18; and Jason Deangelo Williams, 26. All three were from Burlington, news station Fox8 reported.

Police don’t think the shootings were random.

Parker is in the Alamance County jail, according to Burlington authorities.

Parker was convicted of second-degree murder in February 2009 in Durham for an August 2007 killing, according to state Department of Correction records.

He was sentenced to between 7 years and 10 months in prison and 10 years and 2 months in prison and was released in January 2016.

In June 2016 Parker was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and common law robbery, records show. He was sentenced to between 2 years and 4 months in prison and 3 years and 10 months in prison. He was released in December 2018 and was scheduled to remain on post-release supervision until December 2019.