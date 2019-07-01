95-degree heat and storms possible for the Triangle on July 4. Here’s what to expect

Hot and humid weather on tap for July 4th holiday in NC Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on the weather for the week of July 4th in NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on the weather for the week of July 4th in NC.

Storms and 90-degree heat could hit the Triangle this week, making it possible for lightning to strike during Independence Day activities.

For Thursday’s holiday, thunderstorm chances in central North Carolina start after 8 a.m. and continue into the night, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office says. There’s a 30 percent chance it will storm during evening fireworks shows, according to the forecast.

Temperatures on the holiday could reach 95 degrees before dropping to a low of 73 degrees, the weather service says.

“People with plans for outdoor activities need to pay special attention and have awareness of the potential for lightning, and also be aware of heat hazards should the sun break out for an extended period of time,” forecasters say.

Thursday won’t be the first day this week that’s expected to see hot temperatures, according to the National Weather service.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are also expected to top the 90-degree mark, with about one-tenth of an inch of rain possible Wednesday, forecasters say.