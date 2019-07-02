Truck slams into Wendell candy shop. Chocolates damaged, store reports.

Truck slams in to chocolate shop in Wendell A truck ran into Chocolates by Whitney, a downtown business, Tuesday morning in Wendell, leaving damage to the side of the downtown building, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A truck ran into Chocolates by Whitney, a downtown business, Tuesday morning in Wendell, leaving damage to the side of the downtown building, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

A truck ran into a chocolate store Tuesday morning in Wendell, forcing the shop to close and damaging part of the building.

The driver — whom police haven’t identified — plowed through the side of Chocolates by Whitney, a downtown business, at about 6:30 a.m., reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The shop was unoccupied at the time, the business said on its Facebook page.

“Aside from the obvious hole in the wall, there was surprisingly little damage inside — just to my chocolates,” the post said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Repairs are already underway, and the chocolate shop will be closed for an undisclosed period of time, according to the post.

Authorities haven’t said whether the driver was injured or if charges will be filed, ABC11 reports.

Video from the TV station appears to show the crash happened next to a mural that depicts a chocolate-covered strawberry breaking through the building’s wall.

“Yes, the irony of the mural can’t be missed,” the business posted on Facebook.