Wake County warning residents about ‘highly deceptive’ well-water testing offer

Wake County health officials are warning residents about “highly deceptive” water-testing flyers.

After Wake County recently began notifying thousands of households on private wells that their drinking water may have unhealthy levels of radiological contaminants like uranium and radon, someone began distributing unsolicited flyers and test tubes to residents in the eastern part of the county, according to a county news release.

Health officials say a resident gave them the flyer and test tube offering “free water testing” in his neighborhood.

The flyer has a photocopied image of the official Wake County mailing to residents, but the flyer is not from the county, health officials say.

“The flyer is highly deceptive,” Wake County spokesman John Hamlin said in an email. “Our groundwater experts have told me that, based on the size of the bottle included in the kit, there is no way it could be used to test for the contaminants found in the eastern part of the county.

“These are not coming from Wake County, or from any of the labs certified by the state to perform this kind of testing,” he said.

Wake County mailed out notifications June 24 to about 19,000 property owners in the affected areas. The mailing is a glossy booklet that provides information about testing for uranium and radon.

Wake County Water Quality Director Michael Orbon said testing requires substantially more water — perhaps two pints — than the tiny test tube that came with the photocopied flyer.

“There isn’t enough water in a test tube to give a legitimate scientific result,” he said.

The questionable flyer, which says it is not affiliated with city water or a county department, has a phone number after the words “Organic Water.” The phone number does not connect with any of the recommended testing labs, Orbon said.

When called twice on Tuesday, a recorded message said “Robert” was not available.

Residents should only pay for testing from the state-certified labs listed at wakegov.com/wells, the county news release said.

Wake County Environmental Services has reported the flyer to the Consumer Protection Division of the N.C. Attorney General’s Office, Hamlin said.

As previously reported by The News & Observer, Wake County first learned of the high levels of unhealthy chemicals in 2010 after a water sample from southeast Raleigh showed high levels of uranium.

An estimated one in five private wells in eastern Wake County may exceed safe drinking-water standards for some chemicals, officials say.