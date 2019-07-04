Thunderstorms could interfere with Fourth of July fireworks in the Triangle

Check out your July 4th forecast for the NC beaches and fireworks Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on everything from rip tides to fireworks for July 4th. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on everything from rip tides to fireworks for July 4th.

After several days of dry weather, there’s a good chance for rain in the Triangle on the Fourth of July, and some of those storms could interfere with evening fireworks.

After another hot and humid afternoon, the National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are likely in the region, mainly after 5 p.m. ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, says the best chances for storms are between 3 and 9 p.m.

“The good news is if these roll through earlier in the night, they’ll take some of that oomph out of the atmosphere, and that should help calm it down a little bit in time for fireworks,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said Thursday morning. “I think a lot of fireworks will go off tonight. It’s just that some of those fireworks, unfortunately, may be delayed because of those thunderstorms.”

The weather service warns that some of the storms could include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and torrential downpours.

The rain may come as welcome relief to some, as temperatures again reach into the 90s and the humidity makes it feel like it’s over 100. It may not be as hot as Wednesday, when the temperature reached 97 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but higher humidity will make it feel just as oppressive, Schwenneker said.

The weather is expected to remain steamy and unsettled through the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday.