Cary home goes up in flames, sending 1 man to hospital with burns, officials say
A house fire in Cary on Thursday night displaced two people and sent one man to the hospital with burns.
Crews responded at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Lakeway Court, near Southwest Cary Parkway, said Carolyn Roman, spokeswoman for the town.
Two people and a dog were at the home when the fire started in or near the garage, Roman said. A man burned on his upper body was taken to a hospital, according to authorities.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which displaced the home’s residents, Roman said.
Witnesses said they heard fireworks before seeing the flames, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
