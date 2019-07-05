Man shot while fireworks went off on South Roxboro Street in Durham, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot while fireworks were being set off Thursday night in Durham, police say.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. during a fireworks show near South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The man was taken to a hospital, according to the news station.

The News & Observer has reached out to Durham police with questions about the condition of the man as well as possible suspects in the July Fourth shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.