Man shot while fireworks went off on South Roxboro Street in Durham, police say
A man was shot while fireworks were being set off Thursday night in Durham, police say.
The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. during a fireworks show near South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The man was taken to a hospital, according to the news station.
The News & Observer has reached out to Durham police with questions about the condition of the man as well as possible suspects in the July Fourth shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
