60-year-old Chapel Hill man hit by car near shopping center last week has died

A man who was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near the Timberlyne Shopping Center last week has died of his injuries.

Carey Canon was crossing Westminster Drive, toward the 86 North apartment complex where he lived, at about 8 a.m. Friday when he was hit, according to a Chapel Hill police accident report. Canon, 60, died at UNC Hospitals on Tuesday, according to police spokesman Ran Northam.

The driver of the car, Manhua Wang of Chapel Hill, told police he was blinded by the sunlight when he hit Canon going eastbound on Westminster, according to the accident report. Wang made no attempt to stop before the collision, the report said.

Police charged Wang, 22, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Canon was not at a crosswalk when he was hit, and Wang was not charged with any other traffic violations.

Wang is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.