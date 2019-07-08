Charges pending after SUV went airborne near I-85 and US 70 in Durham, police say

Crash sends SUV flying off US 70 bridge Durham police said a sport utility vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 70 around 7:45 a.m. when it lost control and hit a tractor trailer July 7, 2019. The impact caused the SUV to be knocked off the bridge and land on a guardrail on I-85 North. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham police said a sport utility vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 70 around 7:45 a.m. when it lost control and hit a tractor trailer July 7, 2019. The impact caused the SUV to be knocked off the bridge and land on a guardrail on I-85 North.

A 32-year-old man was seriously hurt and is expected to face charges after Durham police say the SUV he was driving went airborne on a U.S. 70 bridge before landing on Interstate 85.

Police say speed and alcohol played may have played roles in the crash, which snarled traffic and shut down the interstate on Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to a news release from the Durham Police Department, James Dingle of Raleigh was driving an Infinity westbound on U.S. 70 and hit a Volvo semitractor-trailer from behind. A Cadillac then ran into the Infinity, police say.

“An initial investigation of the crash indicates that the Infinity was traveling at a much higher speed than the tractor-trailer,” according to the news release.

The Infinity rammed into a guardrail and went “flying off a bridge,” hitting pillars before landing on northbound Interstate 85, police said.

Dingle, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV, was taken to a hospital, “where he is in critical condition,” officials said. Charges against him are pending, according to the news release.





Neither Carroll Bond, the truck driver, nor Syair Jones-Harrell, the driver of the Cadillac, were injured, police say.