Crabtree Macy’s store reopens, days after fire in dressing room

The exterior of the Macy’s at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, N.C., in this 2006 file photo. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Macy’s store in Crabtree Valley Mall is back open, after a fire in a dressing room closed it over the weekend.

The fire happened around 5 p.m. on Friday in a second floor men’s dressing room. When the 35 firefighters who responded to the call got to the dressing room, the fire was already put out by the sprinkler system, The News & Observer previously reported.





The store remained closed because of water damage until 10 a.m. Monday, said Julianne Bartosz, a spokeswoman for Macy’s.

“Macy’s has the highest regard for the safety of our customers and works to create an easy-to-shop environment, including easy access throughout the store,” Bartosz said in a statement. “As a result, select areas of Macy’s Crabtree are not accessible to customers as the store undergoes repairs from Friday’s event.”

Brian Asbill, spokesman for Crabtree Valley Mall, said online orders will now be available for pick up.





The Raleigh Fire Department has opened an investigation into the fire, but is unable to speak about it at the current time. No one was injured.