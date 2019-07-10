Girlfriend of man killed in car chase was stabbed to death, Smithfield police say

Police say Smithfield woman found dead after man killed in fatal chase is a homicide According to family members, the woman found dead in Smithfield house on Tuesday was connected to the fatal police chase and crash Monday. Enrique Lopez was “struck by a trooper’s gunfire” and died after running off US 70 Business in Johnston County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to family members, the woman found dead in Smithfield house on Tuesday was connected to the fatal police chase and crash Monday. Enrique Lopez was “struck by a trooper’s gunfire” and died after running off US 70 Business in Johnston County.

A woman found dead outside her Smithfield home was stabbed several times on her upper body, the town’s police said.

Alanda Mae Abarca, 28, is the girlfriend of a man who on July 1 “died after exchanging gunfire with state troopers and crashing a stolen truck” in Johnston County.

Abarca was last seen alive on July 1, and her body was found the next day on South Fourth Street in Smithfield, officials say.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide and say “no additional suspects are believed to be involved in this investigation,” according to a news release.

She had two children with her boyfriend, Enrique Lopez, 26, police say.

Lopez was “struck by a trooper’s gunfire” and crashed into a tree off U.S. 70 Business near Clayton, the State Highway Patrol said. He was dead at the scene.

Authorities started pursuing him when they tried to stop a tow truck that had been stolen, state troopers say.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.