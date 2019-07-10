Man charged with sexual assault near Apex convenience store, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after Apex police say he knocked a woman onto the ground and raped her near a convenience store.

Rajinder Singh Aulakh, of Holly Springs, is charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense, Wake County court records show.

The arrest came after a woman on June 8 met Aulakh at the Circle K convenience store at 1414 E. Williams St., Apex police said in a document obtained Wednesday.

Aulakh asked the woman to come behind the store. He then forced her to commit a sex act, according to the document.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Store customers heard yelling, and someone saw a man standing over a woman and punching her in the face, police say. Someone yelled at the man to stop, and he pulled up his pants and left the area with a clear plastic bag, according to police.

Police say they found Aulakh and the woman’s items at a Comfort Inn across the street from the convenience store. He was taken to the Wake County jail on June 8.

Officers last week applied for a warrant to get Aulakh to submit to DNA collection, records show.

Aulakh was being held Wednesday on $285,000 bail, according to the Wake County jail website.