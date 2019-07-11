Gas leak closes Wade Avenue near downtown Raleigh, reports say

Gas leak closes Wade Avenue near downtown Raleigh A gas leak has closed Wade Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Woodburn Road as well as St. Mary’s Street between Wirewood and Williamson drives. As reported by our media partner, ABC11 News. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A gas leak has closed Wade Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Woodburn Road as well as St. Mary’s Street between Wirewood and Williamson drives. As reported by our media partner, ABC11 News.

Drivers are being advised to stay away from Wade Avenue on Thursday afternoon after a natural gas leak near Cameron Village in Raleigh, Raleigh police said.

The leak is near the intersection of Wade Avenue and St. Mary’s Street, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The leak has resulted in the closure of Wade Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Woodburn Road as well as St. Mary’s Street between Wirewood and Williamson drives, Raleigh police said in a news release.

Dominion Energy officials told ABC11 an excavator hit a four-inch gas line, causing the leak. Crews are making repairs, ABC11 reported.

Traffic on Wade Avenue is being diverted, according to the a report by WNCN. Aerial video from ABC11 showed Raleigh firetrucks parked on Wade Avenue near the leak site.

Some nearby homes and businesses have been evacuated, ABC11 reported.

An estimated time for the completion of repairs is not available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.