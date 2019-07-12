Local
After overnight flooding in central NC, storms and extreme heat predicted for Friday
FEMA wants you turn around, don’t drown
Flooding closed roads in part of central North Carolina overnight, and the threat may not be over.
Forecasters say there’s a chance thunderstorms could hit the area between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., bringing the risk of localized flash flooding, “especially in urban and poor drainage areas.”
Triangle residents could experience strong wind and a rainfall total of less than one-tenth of an inch, with more possible during storms, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office says.
The area could also get extreme temperatures, with a heat index of 102, the service says.
The prediction comes after overnight rain forced Smithfield in Johnston County to close several roads as a flash flood warning remains in effect there until 8:30 a.m., according to the town.
Comments