Wake County man charged with killing 2-month-old puppy

A 25-year-old Garner man is accused of beating, torturing and killing a 2-month-old puppy, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Raleigh police charged Shawnesse Valencia of 215 Bainbridge Circle with one felony count of animal cruelty. Valencia was jailed with his bail set at $10,000.

Warrants said the puppy, named Onyx, was a black and white female.

