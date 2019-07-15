Local
Raleigh man charged with spitting on deputy after machete attack
A 39-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with spitting on a Wake County sheriff’s deputy after being arrested in a machete attack, arrest warrants said.
Roy Richardson, whose Raleigh address was listed in court records both as 514 Banks St. and “anywhere,” was jailed with his bail set at $50,000.
He was first charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on Thursday after attacking Phillip Dockery with a machete at a house in Willow Spring, warrants said.
On Friday, he was further charged with assault on a government official and malicious conduct by a prisoner after kicking Deputy Matthew Sedell in the leg and spitting on him, warrants said.
