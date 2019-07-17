Orange County, Mebane searching for 3 men who robbed driver at Buckhorn truck stop

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Orange County deputies and Mebane police are looking for three men who robbed a truck driver Wednesday morning at the Petro station on Buckhorn Road.

Gravelly Hill Middle School, located nearby on West Ten Road, has been placed on a soft lockdown, with exterior doors locked, as a precaution, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The men, who are thought to be in their 20s, left the Petro Shopping Center Truck Stop at 500 Buckhorn Road on foot just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the news release stated. One was wearing a brown shirt, deputies reported.

The station is located in western Orange County, a few miles from the Alamance County line.

The truck driver told officers that three men robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies reported. The driver was able to puncture a tire of the men’s vehicle, disabling it, they said, and the men fled on foot in the direction of West Ten Road.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area if possible, according to the release, and to call 911 if they see or hear anything unusual.

The investigation in continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available, the release stated.