Local
Man charged in stabbing at downtown Raleigh bus station
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police charged a man on probation early Wednesday with stabbing a man at a downtown Raleigh bus station near Moore Square.
Kenny Vanness Ginyard, 41, was arrested after the 7 a.m. incident on South Blount Street and charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.
The other man, Tony Britt, 49, was taken to Wake Med with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ginyard was convicted of habitual misdemeanor assault in 2016 and Schedule II drug possession in 2018, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records. Both are felonies. Schedule II drugs include cocaine, opium, codeine, hydrocodone, morphine, methadone, methamphetamine and Ritalin.
He was released from prison last month and placed under post-release supervision until March 2020, according to DPS records.
Efforts to reach GoTriangle for comment were unsuccessful. On its Facebook Page, GoRaleigh said there was a “minimal impact” on service Wednesday morning.
Comments