Two men rob liquor store, crash into NC trooper’s car in multi-city chase

Sheriff’s deputies in Orange County are searching for a pair of men who robbed a liquor store near Mebane Wednesday night and crashed into a N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser while fleeing the scene.

The two armed men, wearing sunglasses and ski masks, entered the ABC store on U.S. 70 west just before 9 p.m., said a news release from the sheriff’s office. They took a customer’s wallet, the cash register and two bottles of liquor.

A witness followed their gray Chevrolet Malibu as it sped away from the store and continued until law enforcement vehicles joined the pursuit, the release said. The chase led officers into Durham, where the Malibu crashed into a trooper’s vehicle.

One of the men jumped from the car and fled on foot, the release said. The second man drove away from the crash scene. The trooper’s car was too badly damaged to pursue them.

The suspects are described as black males with short hair, dark hoodies, black pants, ski masks, gloves and sunglasses. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (919) 245-2975.