Thunderstorm knocks out power for 2,000 in Wake County

Heat indexes may top 110 degrees over the weekend in NC Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for word on the excessive heat watch for the weekend in NC as heat indexes may top 110 degrees.

A sudden burst of thunderstorms Thursday evening left about 2,300 homes in Wake County without power, mostly in downtown Raleigh, according to Duke Energy.

People on social media posted photos of downed trees while Johnston and Lee counties also reported power outages.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, about 1,000 homes near John Chavis Memorial Park, south of downtown, are without power, while the Boylan Heights, just west of downtown, and Tupper Place neighborhood, east of downtown, also are without power.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Thursday that extends through the weekend. The temperatures are expected to rise to the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105 to 109 degrees in the afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said on its website.

The advisory affects Wake County as well as the eastern part of North Carolina.