Police say man wrecked his car, then stole a Good Samaritan’s occupied vehicle

Raleigh police are searching for a man they say stole a car with a passenger still inside it following a wreck, according to a news release.

Police say Toney Bridges, 47, crashed his car about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 87. When a passer-by stopped to help Bridges, he jumped into the unidentified person’s car and drove to Knightdale.

He parked the car and abandoned it, leaving the passenger unharmed, police said.

Bridges is charged with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.