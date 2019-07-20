Is the heat too much? Orange County opening ‘cooling centers’ for relief this weekend.

Heat indexes may top 110 degrees over the weekend in NC Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for word on the excessive heat watch for the weekend in NC as heat indexes may top 110 degrees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for word on the excessive heat watch for the weekend in NC as heat indexes may top 110 degrees.

As the Triangle braces for a heat wave this weekend, organizers are canceling some outdoor events and Orange County will extend hours in community buildings to help people beat the heat.

The region is expected to experience “excessive heat” from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

What that means is while the thermometer reads in the mid-to-upper 90s, the heat index will make it feel like 108 to 113 degrees, the Weather Service said on Twitter. It also will be warmer than usual in the evenings.

A heat advisory has been issued across parts of central North Carolina.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dorothea Dix Park has canceled Saturday night’s Movies at Dix Park.

Meanwhile, Orange County said it plans to keep air conditioned facilities, or “cooling centers,” open for extended hours this weekend, according to a news release.

They will be open until at least 8 p.m. People will need to bring their own food and water. They are not considered overnight shelters, the Town of Chapel Hill said in a release.

Orange County Transportation will provide transportation to and from shelters between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 919-245-2008 to make arrangements.

The locations and hours are:

Chapel Hill

▪ Chapel Hill Community Center, 120 S. Estes Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

▪ Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Only the lobby, meeting rooms and bathroom facilities will available outside of normal business hours. Movies will be screened during the day.

▪ Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

▪ RENA Community Center, 101 Edgar St.: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

▪ Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St.: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday

Hillsborough

▪ Passmore Community Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

▪ Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

▪ Cedar Grove Community Center, 5800 N.C. 86 North: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mebane

▪ Efland-Cheeks Community Center, 117 Richmond Road: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK Recent heat wave isn't a problem for pups at the Suite Paws Pet Resort & Spa as they enjoy their own private swimming facility.