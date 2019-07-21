Suspect in custody in fatal hit-and-run in Fuquay-Varina, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Fuquay-Varina police have a suspect in custody in a fatal hit-and-run, after a body was found on the side of the road early Sunday morning.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that a 911 caller around 5 a.m. reported a body near the 2900 block of North Main Street. The body found was a deceased male. The scene was surrounded by car debris, including a passenger-side mirror.

After conducting a search based on the debris, a patrol officer found the suspect car in a Walmart parking lot, at 1051 E. Broad St. The vehicle police were searching for was a 2002-2006 silver Chrysler Sebring or Dodge Stratus, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The area around the 2900 block of North Main Street, after being closed for most of the morning, has reopened.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspect and the victim.

Police ask anyone with information to call or email the Police Department at (919) 552-3191 and fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.