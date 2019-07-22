Local

Teen charged with shooting 16-year-old found dead in car outside Duke hospital

Durham

A 19-year-old was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old found dead inside a stolen car in front of Duke University Hospital at the end of May.

Quantarius Williams, 19, was charged with murder in the killing of Duwayne Clay Jr., according to a Durham Police Department news release. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested him Monday morning.

Clay was found with a gunshot wound in the vehicle shortly after 12:30 p.m. May 28.

Williams was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, according to the release.

Investigators believe the fatal shooting happened in the area of Fayetteville and Timothy streets.

A Duke University spokesman said someone drove a stolen car drove with Clay to the front of the hospital’s emergency department access road and then ran from the car, The News & Observer reported.

Clay was a student at Southern School of Engineering and Sustainability, but he withdrew in November, according to a Durham Public Schools spokesperson.

