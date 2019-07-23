Local

Sanford man charged with 248 protection order violations while in prison, police say

Jeremy Keith Branch Chatham County Sheriff's Office
PITTSBORO

Investigators in Chatham County have accused a man of violating a domestic violence protective order hundreds of times.

Jeremy Keith Branch, 45, of Sanford, was charged with 248 counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Branch made repeated calls to a person who had an active protection order against him. The calls were made from prison, where Branch is currently serving time for domestic violence-related acts committed against the same individual, investigators say.

Branch is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro Aug. 7, according to the release.

