Raleigh police find body of one of two missing men, additional human remains

Victims’ family members speak out after first appearance of pair accused of murder Laura Hurley, center, speaks about losing her son Brendan at the Wake County courthouse, where Ryan Veach and James Robinson had their first appearance on first-degree murder charges Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Laura Hurley, center, speaks about losing her son Brendan at the Wake County courthouse, where Ryan Veach and James Robinson had their first appearance on first-degree murder charges Monday.

Raleigh police have found the body of Brendan Robert Hurley, one of two men police say were murdered after they were reported missing last week.

Additional human remains have been discovered and taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office for testing to positively identify them, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Hurley, 23, and Anthony James McCall, 21, were reported missing July 17.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, of Knightdale and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, of Raleigh are each charged with two counts of murder in the killings. They are being held in the Wake County jail without bail.

Police have not said how they know the men were murdered, what their cause of death was or provided a motive for the crimes..

Hurley and McCall were last seen July 16 on Neuse Landing Lane in North Raleigh, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police said a Dodge Charger was found Wednesday on Raleigh View Drive in south Raleigh, WRAL reported. Family members said blood was on the passenger’s seat, the news station reported.

McCall and Hurley were friends, according to Laura Hurley, the mother of Brendan Hurley. “They’re goofballs,” she said. “They talk crap about Fortnite ... if my son was in any kind of trouble, we have no secrets. I think it was wrong place, wrong time.”

On Facebook, Laura Hurley said a funeral for her son, who had a 2-year-old daughter, will be held Monday.

“I would like to thank everyone for being so supportive during this difficult time,” she wrote. “Brendan has been found and his services will be Monday July 29th at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest from 4-6 pm. If you reach out and I don’t get back to you please don’t take it personal my family and I are trying to keep it together and have some peace. I love you all very much”

The killings are at least the 16th and 17th homicides in Raleigh this year, according to statistics provided by the Raleigh Police Department.

There were 16 homicides in Raleigh in all of 2018, Deputy Chief Karen Riggsbee said last month.

Staff writers Mark Schultz and Josh Shaffer contributed to this story.