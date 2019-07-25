Local
Scooter-car collision near N.C. State campus in Raleigh sends teen to the hospital
Police say a teenager riding an electric scooter was injured Wednesday night after colliding with a car, reports ABC11, The News & Observer/s media partner.
An 18-year-old was riding a Lime scooter just before 10 p.m. at Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive near the N.C. State campus when the accident occurred.
The rider was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to ABC11.
Police do not expect to charge the driver, the station reported.
There were 19 reported scooter-related injuries in Raleigh from January 2018 through May 2019, according to state crash data, The Charlotte Observer reported.
