‘I’ve come too far to be told to go back.’ Dreamers ask Tillis, Burr for help

Immigrant and Latino community pressure NC senators Community leaders, organized by NC Latino Power, gathered outside Sen. Thom Tillis' office in Raleigh to encourage him to support the Dream & Promise Act of 2019, a bill recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Community leaders, organized by NC Latino Power, gathered outside Sen. Thom Tillis' office in Raleigh to encourage him to support the Dream & Promise Act of 2019, a bill recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Latino activists called on U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr on Friday to support legislation that would provide an earned pathway to citizenship for immigrants.

About 20 people met in Raleigh to deliver a letter to Tillis’ office. Similar gatherings were planned for his offices in Winston-Salem and Charlotte, they said.

The letter requested a meeting with Tillis and Burr on the Dream & Promise Act of 2019. The bill recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.

“Today is the day of collective action across our state,” said Sandra Bueno of NC Latino Power. “We are gathered as Latino leaders to engage our North Carolina senators, Mr. Richard Burr and Mr. Thom Tillis, to unite and support the American Dream and Promise act of 2019, which would provide a pathway to residency and citizenship to over 2.5 million people.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dreamers are immigrants who entered the United States before turning 16 and have lived here continuously since June 2007. Most Dreamers are from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, according to the government. They were protected under a 2012 policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a compromise enacted under President Barack Obama.

Two years ago President Donald Trump said he wanted to end DACA protections for Dreamers.

If enacted into law, the Dream & Promise Act will protect Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) holders from deportation.

In 2018, Tillis co-sponsored a bill that offered protections for Dreamers while increasing border security, targeting cities that refuse to comply with immigration laws, bolstering e-verify and cracking down on chain migration, The News & Observer previously reported.

Who would be protected

There are about 800,000 DACA recipients in the United States and about 1.7 million other immigrants who could be covered by this proposed law.

Christian Duenas of Durham is a Dreamer. His parents brought him to this country from Venezuela when he was 9 months old, he said

Almost his entire life has been spent in North Carolina. He attended schools in Durham before getting a scholarship to Durham Academy and graduating from Guilford College last year. He now works as a banker.

“We cannot be criminalized because of identity or status,” he said. “I’ve come too far to be told to go back. I firmly believe that home is where your heart is. I grew up in Durham, North Carolina.”

Franklin Zepeda came from El Salvador in 2000 on a work permit. In 2001 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck his home country, he was given protected immigration status to remain here. He’s faithfully renewed his TPS every 18 months, he said.

Zepeda, who lives in Cary, became an air-conditioner technician, building a life that includes a wife and two teenagers. His daughter, who has DACA protection, attends Wake Tech and his son will be in the eighth grade, he said.

“My family and I came here to have a better opportunity at life,” he said. “All that we as immigrants want is an opportunity to grow and be better providers for our family, community and country. Thanks to TPS, I am able to live a life of dignity, which is what most immigrants seek in the United States.”