Johnny Vann, who died saving his kids from a rip current, was studying to be a minister

Durham dad dies after trying to save kids at Wrightsville Beach Johnny Lee Vann Jr. of Durham, NC, died from a “possible drowning” in the ocean after he tried to save his kids and “experienced trouble in the water,” as reported by our media partner, ABC11 News. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Johnny Lee Vann Jr. of Durham, NC, died from a “possible drowning” in the ocean after he tried to save his kids and “experienced trouble in the water,” as reported by our media partner, ABC11 News.

Johnny Lee and Dawn Vann and their seven children moved from Michigan to Durham in April, both of them starting new jobs. Two weeks ago, they took their children to Wrightsville Beach.

And on that sweltering Sunday afternoon, Johnny Lee Vann died trying to save some of those children from a rip current. He was 35.

“He was my angel,” Dawn Vann said.

“We met June 2011. July 14 I found out I was pregnant with my first child. Our relationship moved really fast. He moved in in August.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Johnny Lee Vann had lived in Burgaw, a two-hour drive from Durham, before moving to Michigan. He liked living in North Carolina so much, he decided to move back, but this time chose Durham. One of the main reasons he moved back was Tyrone Pickett and Pickett’s church in Burgaw.

“We met when they just moved in next door. He was borrowing sugar or something,” said Pickett. “We started talking on the front porch. Just two guys, talking about life, enjoying life.”

Pickett has served as a pastor at the Kingdom Connection Church Ministries for about 10 years. He met Vann about 11 years ago. Their budding friendship prompted Vann to become a regular at church.

They resumed their friendship when the Vanns moved to Durham. Vann made the two-hour trip to Pickett’s church every Sunday since the move.

“He was like a brother to me,” said Pickett. “He helped me out with Sunday school.... I’m going to miss how dependable he was, that if I had to have something done, I wouldn’t have to tell him twice.”

According to his obituary, Vann was training to become a minister.

Vann took pleasure in food and music. Pickett said that he cooked a great rack of ribs and joked he should open a restaurant and name it “Boy Dem Ribs.” He made music videos with his kids and taught Pickett’s kids how to mix beats.

Dawn Vann is now left to take care of their seven children, ages 5 to 15. “It’s very hard. We’re so used to it being a two-parent household,” she said.

Pickett said he would help her. “She didn’t have to ask. She’s just family. It’s what we do.”

Dawn Vann started a GoFundMe page for her husband’s memorial, which has raised over $50,000 to cover her husband’s funeral expenses. She also got an 8-by-10 portrait of him tattooed on her thigh, with the words “Gone, but Never Forgotten.”

Vann was sitting on Wrightsville Beach while four of his children were in the water when he saw them struggling in what was reportedly a rip current. He rushed to try to save them, Dawn Vann said.

He saved one of the kids while other people on the beach saved the others. But Vann got caught in the rip current. He was unconscious when he was pulled from the water and lifeguards were unable to revive him.

Vann was the first of two North Carolina beach deaths that week. Five days later, Lee Dingle, the husband of blogger Shannon Dingle, died on Oak Island, breaking his neck after being knocked down by a freak wave. He left Shannon Dingle to take care of their six children.