Explosion injures SBI agents in Sampson County; 1 taken to Chapel Hill burn center

Two agents with the state Bureau of Investigation were injured by an explosion in Sampson County early morning, SBI officials in Raleigh said.

Special agents Timothy Luper and Brian Joy, both members of the SBI’s bomb squad, were helping the Sampson County sheriff’s office with a search that stretched into Friday morning.

During that search, officials said, bomb-making materials were found. The agents were in the middle of a “render safe” mission when the explosion happened.

Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment, officials said. Luper was transported there later.

Both agents are reported in stable condition.

“Please keep the agents in your thoughts and prayers as they recover,” a news release said.